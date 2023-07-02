Man Claims Mega Millions Prize After Alleged Theft Of Winning Ticket

Paul Little finally received a $3 million check Friday from the Massachusetts Lottery after his ticket was allegedly stolen by a store clerk who attempted to cash it herself, according to CBS Boston News.

“I’ve got to say, I’m pretty excited today because it’s real today with the check in hand,” Little told CBS Boston News.

Little purchased a winning lottery ticket and added a ticket multiplier to boost the potential jackpot prize, but then left it behind at the liquor store, the outlet reported. A customer later found the extra ticket and reportedly handed it to the store clerk, Carly Nunes, 23, who reportedly claimed it belonged to Little. (RELATED: Police Investigating After Tom Petty’s Stolen Items Were Listed For Auction)

Accompanied by her co-worker, Joseph Reddem, Nunes reportedly went to collect the prize at the Massachusetts State Lottery headquarters January 19, but suspicion arose when officials noticed the torn and burned state of the winning ticket. Surveillance footage from the lottery office also captured Nunes and Reddem in a heated argument over the money, reported the outlet.

Nunes allegedly later admitted she did not purchase the ticket herself. Store surveillance video confirmed Little had made the purchase.

Nunes faces charges of larceny from a building, attempted larceny, presentation of a false claim and witness intimidation, while Reddem faces charges of attempted extortion, reported CBS Boston News.

Little expressed gratitude for the Massachusetts Lottery’s efforts in ensuring rightful winners receive their rewards. He plans to use the funds to pay off his mortgage, renovate his home and donate to charity.

“It really gave me a greater appreciation for what the Mass Lottery does as far as making sure the rightful people get the award,” Little told the outlet. “I can’t say enough for all the people who helped me get to this point.”

Nunes has pleaded not guilty to the charges.