Boston Councilwoman With Revoked License And No Insurance Crashes Unregistered Car Into Home With Child In The Vehicle

A Boston city councilwoman admitted to crashing a car into a home located in a neighborhood just outside of the city with a toddler in the car Friday.

Councilwoman Kendra Lara smashed through a fence and struck a home in the city’s Jamaica Plain neighborhood with her four-year-old son in the vehicle, CBS News Boston reported Monday. The child was not secured in a booster seat at all as required by state law and was rushed to Boston Children’s Hospital to receive several stitches over his left eye, per the outlet.

STRANGER THAN FICTION—Boston City Councilor, Kendra Lara, crashed into a house last Friday, severely injuring her autistic son who was not in a car seat. Lara was driving on a suspended license and the car was not registered. She falsified her report to police by attempting to… pic.twitter.com/qQ4pe1WA9e — Amiri King (@AmiriKing) July 3, 2023



At the time of the accident, Lara was driving with a revoked license and no insurance, CBS News Boston noted. The car the Democratic councilwoman was driving was also not hers, was not registered and was overdue for an inspection, the outlet rerpoted. (RELATED: Video Shows Car T-Boning Cruiser Carrying Boston Mayor Michelle Wu After Her Driver Allegedly Ran A Red Light)

According to CBS News Boston, “A state driving record from the Registry of Motor Vehicles said Lara’s driving record has multiple violations and sanctions, including failing to appear in court or trial in Connecticut in 2014.”

We looked into Kendra Lara’s driving records. Her license has been suspended since 2012. She posts about driving regularly. She needs to resign immediately. She’s a common criminal. https://t.co/KtYQShf8T3 — Aidan Kearney (@DoctorTurtleboy) July 2, 2023

Lara’s official bio on Boston.gov describes her political ideology as being “[a]nchored by a socialist vision.” (RELATED: Boston Mayor’s Finance Director Charged With Money Laundering Linked To Alleged Prison Drug Smuggling Scheme)

Prior to her work at the Massachusetts State House under Mayor Michelle Wu’s administration, Lara wore the hat of “Director of Radical Philanthropy” at Noam Chomsky’s organization, the Resist Foundation. Other founding members of the group include socialist historian Howard Zinn and radical poet Allen Ginsberg, according to the organization’s webpage.