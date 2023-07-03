Robert De Niro Hit With Heartbreaking Family News

Robert De Niro’s grandson, Leandro De Niro Rodriguez died at the age of 19. His mother, Drena, confirmed his death on social media.

“My beautiful sweet angel . I have loved you beyond words or description from the moment I felt you in my belly,” Drena wrote to her Instagram account, Monday. “You have been my joy my heart and all that was ever pure and real in my life . I wish I was with you right now. I wish I was with you,” Drena wrote in her emotional post.

Drena shared the pain of her loss with her 18,300 Instagram followers.

“I don’t know how to live without you but I’ll try to go on and spread the love and light that you so made me feel in getting to be your mama,” she wrote.

“You were so deeply loved and appreciated and I wish that love alone could have saved you 😞I’m so sorry my baby, I’m so sorry @carlosmare 😢💔. Rest in Peace and Eternal Paradise my darling boy 🙏🏽💔💔💔💔💔🕊️🕊️🕊️🕊️” she wrote.

Leandro was an actor that appeared alongside Drena in the 2018 movie “A Star Is Born.” He played the son of Dave Chappelle’s character, George “Noodles” Stone, who was best buddies with Bradley Cooper’s character, Jackson Maine, according to the New York Post. (RELATED: Robert De Niro Is A Dad Again At 79)

Drena and Leandro also appeared together in the 2005 film “The Collection,” and 2018’s “Cabaret Maxime.”

His cause of death has not been revealed. Robert De Niro has not yet issued a public statement regarding this devastating loss.