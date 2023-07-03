The Plot Thickens! Tyler Herro Makes Cryptic Twitter Moves, Adding Speculation That Damian Lillard Is Headed To Miami

We’re so close to landing Dame — so close.

Portland Trail Blazers superstar Damian Lillard requested a trade from the franchise Saturday, and then it came out shortly after that the superstar’s preferred (and only) destination was the Miami Heat. Later that day, Heat two-guard Tyler Herro added further speculation that it’s ultimately going to happen with a couple of cryptic social media moves.

On Herro’s Twitter, his bio read “Miami Heat guard” and his header also featured him shooting at the organization’s practice facility. However, both completely disappeared Saturday afternoon with his actions now going viral.

The 23-year-old is expected to be a key part in either a trade package to Portland or a three-way deal to another team, with many pointing in the direction of the Brooklyn Nets.

Tyler Herro has removed “Miami Heat guard” from his bio and changed his header pic.twitter.com/JxwRAYbG8V — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) July 2, 2023

I figured this was coming.

I knew that if we were going to land Damian Lillard, we were most likely going to have to give up Tyler Herro, and it looks like that’s what’s going to happen. Yeah, it’s a bit sad, but at the same time, the Miami Heat actually appear to be better without Tyler — that was evident in the playoffs (where Herro disappeared on us). So with that being the case (and with Herro’s horrible fashion sense and kinda dorky personality), it’s not the most heartbreaking thing in the world.

Plus … we’re getting Damian, baby.

Now obviously nothing is official yet, but the way I’m seeing it, it’s pretty much guaranteed at this point that Lillard is coming to the 3-0-5. And with Herro, I’m like most and have him going to the Brooklyn Nets.

And how glorious all of this is going to be to see Damian friggin’ Lillard on MY team. Man…

I’ll definitely have to issue both Micky Arison and Pat Riley a public apology if this goes down after I blasted them in a recent blog, but we’ll cross that bridge when we get there. I’m still irritated with them … until we get Damian Lillard. (RELATED: REPORT: James Harden Opts In To Current Deal, Will Work With 76ers To Be Traded)

Tyler, it’s going to be sad to see you go, but I’m sure you understand that business is business. And hey, at least you’re not downgrading too much going from Miami to New York City. And the Brooklyn brand pops, even though the organization is a bit dysfunctional, but hey … maybe you can contribute to them being a winner and be a key star. I’ll be rooting for ya, except against Miami, of course. It’s all love, Tyler, and I wish you nothing but the best.

But as far as my Miami Heat are concerned … WE’RE ABOUT TO GET DAMIAN LILLARD!

Queue the Heat’s victory music!

We’re so close to making this happen, and you better believe I have a breaking news tweet and story in waiting as soon as the glory erupts.

What a moment it’s going to be.