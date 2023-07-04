Day Hiker Dies At Grand Canyon National Park As Temperatures Spike To Triple Digits

A hiker was pronounced dead Monday at Grand Canyon National Park, officials say.

A U.S. Park Ranger received a report at about 6:30 p.m. Sunday about a “distressed day hiker” in the desolate Tuweep area of the park, according to a press release from the National Park Service (NPS). The 57-year-0ld female hiker, whose name was not disclosed, had fallen unconscious while hiking eight miles around the area, which witnessed temperatures in excess of 100°F (38°C).

A ranger reached the woman at about 1 a.m. Monday and pronounced her dead at the scene, according to the statement. (RELATED: Man Plunges Over 4,000 Feet To Death At Grand Canyon)

The Excessive Heat Warning Continues! With high temperatures on the South Rim reaching 92°F (33°C) you may notice wildlife seeking out shade. When driving, stay within the posted speed limits and watch for deer and elk by the side of the road. (7/3/2023) #AZWX #Arizona #Hot pic.twitter.com/lHJz4QZUXU — Grand Canyon NPS (@GrandCanyonNPS) July 4, 2023

Park rangers warned hikers and visitors to expect “excessively hot days in the coming weeks” and to avoid hiking in the inner canyon during the heat of the day between the hours of 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., when temperatures could exceed 120°F (49 °C) in shady spots, according to the statement. The NPS has issued an “Excessive Heat Warning” for inner portions of the Grand Canyon through Wednesday, July 5.

Hiking in such high temperatures can lead to serious health complications such as heat exhaustion, heat stroke, hyponatremia and death, the press release warned.

The NPS and the Mohave County Medical Examiner have opened an investigation into the incident.