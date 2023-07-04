REPORT: Florida Man Bludgeons His Wife’s Coworker With Metal Bat After Allegedly Catching Them In Bed Together

A Florida man is facing charges after he allegedly assaulted his wife’s coworker with an aluminum baseball bat upon purportedly finding the two of them in bed together.

Law enforcement brought John Dimmig, 33, into custody in June after detectives investigating the incident found him at his residence in Palm Beach County, Florida, according to WKMG News. He is being held at Palm Beach Main Detention Center and now faces charges including aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and attempted homicide, according to police records.

Officers responded to calls about an “armed domestic dispute” at an apartment on South Federal Highway at around 11 p.m. June 17. There, they found a man bleeding heavily with “streaks leading into the bedroom,” the outlet reported, citing an arrest affidavit. The alleged victim was taken to the hospital.

Reportedly in town from Arizona, the alleged victim had been out with his coworker — the alleged attacker’s wife — for drinks before the two returned to the Airbnb apartment, according to WKMG. The man was reportedly in bed with the accused attacker’s wife when Dimmig allegedly appeared and bludgeoned him with a metal baseball bat.

The alleged victim recalled Dimmig saying, “Don’t ever go near my wife again,” according to WPEC CBS 12 News.

“I felt like he was out to kill me,” the alleged victim said, according to an arrest report cited by the outlet. (RELATED: Police Charge 76-Year-Old Woman For Allegedly Beating Her Husband To Death With Cane)

Dimmig allegedly said he did keep a bat for self-defense or recreation but denied having hit anyone with it and said he was at home almost all day when the detectives found him, according to the outlet. However, video evidence allegedly showed Dimmig at the residence with a bat and a female voice screaming, “John! Stop! He’s bleeding!”

Detectives reportedly searched Dimmig’s residence and found “a black aluminum bat inside the laundry room, and a black ripped t-shirt, and a white tank top undershirt that appeared to have blood on it,” WPEC reported. His car was also identified near the crime scene, according to the outlet.

Dimmig is scheduled to appear again in court July 17.