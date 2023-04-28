Manhattan Socialite Patty Raynes Discovered Dead In Her Home: Report

Famous New York socialite Patty Raynes was discovered dead by her housekeeper in her Wellington, Florida, residence early Thursday, Page Six reports.

An autopsy is being conducted to establish the 70-year-old’s exact cause of death, but sources close to the situation said the family believes she died from complications related to asthma, according to Page Six. A representative of Raynes’ mother, Barbara Davis, released a statement on Barbara’s behalf.

“On behalf of the Davis family, we are heartbroken by the untimely passing of our dear Patty Davis Raynes. I’m devastated to share that my daughter passed away earlier today after suffering from an asthma infection. Patty left a hole in our hearts that cannot be filled,” the mother said, Page Six reported.

Famed New York socialite Patty Raynes found dead in her Palm Beach home https://t.co/Rim1MMNFDs pic.twitter.com/Y7toJ8jZO4 — New York Post (@nypost) April 27, 2023

She concluded her message with a request for some time to grieve, according to the outlet. “We appreciate your thoughts, prayers, and respect for privacy during the unimaginable time.”

Raynes was a talented equestrian and spent much of her time with horses. She’d had plans to meet friends in Palm Beach on the day her body was discovered, Page Six reported, citing sources close to the situation. Raynes was allegedly slated to fly back to New York over the weekend after having lived in Florida with her horses over the winter.

The representative said Raynes had been battling severe asthma and that she was hospitalized a week before her death after having trouble breathing, Page Six reported. Her sister, Nancy Davis, is seeking more information about Raynes’ actions during the weeks leading up to her death, according to the outlet. (RELATED: Toni Braxton Reveals She Underwent Traumatic, Life-Saving Surgery)

Raynes’ father is the now-deceased oil magnate, Marvin Davis. The Carrington family in the 1980s soap opera, “Dynasty,” was partly inspired by the Davis family, according to Page Six.

Marvin was a wealthy man famous for owning 20th Century Fox, Aspen Ski Company, the Beverly Hills Hotel and other successful businesses. Raynes’ son, Nick, died of an overdose in 2017, according to Page Six.