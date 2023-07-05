Former Republican Turned Hunter Biden Advisor Falsely Claims Laptop Contents Haven’t Been Verified

Former Republican Virginia Rep. Denver Riggleman, a legal advisor for Hunter Biden, claimed the contents on Biden’s laptop have not been verified, even though numerous publications have independently verified the laptop’s contents.

Riggleman took to Twitter on Wednesday to explain why he is assisting Biden’s lawyers with data issues and ongoing investigations by House Republicans. (RELATED: Ex-GOP Congressman Working With Hunter Biden’s Legal Team)

No they haven’t. What “data” is being used? A laptop and data saying it’s a laptop are two different things. NY Post is not a viable source — Denver Riggleman (@RepRiggleman) July 5, 2023

“Forensics make clear that considerable information linked to Hunter Biden is questionable,” Riggleman tweeted along with a link to a CBS News story about his work for Biden. A user replied to Riggleman and said the laptop’s contents have already been verified.

“No they haven’t. What ‘data’ is being used? A laptop and data saying it’s a laptop are two different things. NY Post is not a viable source,” Riggleman tweeted to the user. (RELATED: Hunter Biden Admits Laptop Was Real After White House, Media Insist For Months That It Wasn’t)

The contents of Biden’s laptop were first reported by the New York Post ahead of the 2020 presidential election. Doubt was cast on the laptop’s authenticity after a group of 51 former intelligence officials claimed that it was a Russian disinformation campaign in a letter allegedly orchestrated by Biden Secretary of State Tony Blinken. The letter has not been retracted in light of new information and none of the former officials have apologized for it.

Biden’s laptop contents were verified by the Daily Caller News Foundation weeks after Twitter censored the New York Post’s reporting under its “hacked materials” policy. The New York Times, Washington Post and CBS News have since verified the contents of Biden’s laptop.

Hunter Biden’s attorney Abbe Lowell appeared to acknowledge the validity of Biden’s laptop data in a February letter to the Department of Justice requesting an investigation into those who accessed Biden’s “personal computer data,” including Delaware computer repairman John Mac Isaac.

“Mr. Mac Isaac has admitted to gaining access to our client’s personal computer data without Mr. Biden’s consent. Mr. Mac Isaac has admitted to copying that data without Mr. Biden’s consent, and Mr. Mac Isaac has admitted to distributing copies of that data to the political enemies of Mr. Biden’s father, without Mr. Biden’s consent,” the letter reads.

“These unlawful actions caused the widespread publication, manipulation, and exploitation of Mr. Biden’s most personal information.”