Disney Star Dead At 48 By Apparent Suicide

Famous singer Coco Lee, the star of the Mandarin version of Disney’s “Mulan” died by suicide Wednesday, at the age of 48, according to a Facebook message posted by her sisters.

“Not only did she bring us joy with her songs and dances in the past 29 years, she also worked hard to break new ground for Chinese singers in the international music scene and has been doing her utmost to shine for the Chinese,” Lee’s sisters Carol and Nancy wrote to Facebook, according to the BBC. They went on to say Lee’s “light will last forever.”

Disney Star Coco Lee Dead at 48 By Suicide https://t.co/HAYKnYMGB0 — TMZ (@TMZ) July 6, 2023

Lee reportedly attempted to take her own life at home on Sunday, and was rushed to the hospital where every effort was made to save her. She slipped into a coma and passed away three days later.

She was very famous in Asia and is credited for her talents in the Oscar-nominated song, “A Love Before Time,” that was featured in the movie “Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon.”

Her sisters said Lee had been struggling with depression for the last several years, and had sought professional help to work through her troubles. They noted that Lee’s condition deteriorated drastically in recent months and she ended up attempting suicide, according to the BBC.

Singer and Voice of ‘Mulan’ CoCo Lee Dead by Suicide at Age 48, Siblings Confirm https://t.co/ZDHHtGzKxs — People (@people) July 6, 2023

Carol and Nancy added that they are “grateful and honored” to have had such an “outstanding” sister. (RELATED:

‘I Sincerely Apologize’: K-Pop Star Choi Sung-Bong Found Dead At 33)

Lee was crowned as 1991’s Miss Teen Chinatown and was credited as being the first Chinese singer to make it big in America. Her hit single “Do You Want My Love” made it to No 4 on Billboard’s Hot Dance Breakout chart in 1999.

An official autopsy has yet to be conducted.