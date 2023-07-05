Police Find Dismembered Body Of Missing Minnesota Mom In Storage Unit, Boyfriend Faces Murder Charges

The boyfriend of a missing mother of three has been arrested after police found her dismembered body stashed away in a Minnesota storage unit, according to a press release from the St. Paul Police Department.

Joseph S. Jorgenson, 40, is facing murder charges after police found the dismembered body of 33-year-old Manijeh “Mani” Starren stashed away in various coolers and bags inside a Woodbury storage unit, Fox News reported Tuesday. Starren, who was last seen by her family in April, was officially declared missing May 1, according to the police press release.

St. Paul police have identified the remains of a female found at a storage facility as Manijeh “Mani” Starren, 34, who went missing in April.

In the days following Starren’s disappearance, Jorgenson was reportedly observed in surveillance footage entering Starren’s apartment with her keys 28 times. Surveillance footage taken April 28 revealed him leaving Starren’s apartment with two duffle bags and a suitcase, Fox reported. (RELATED: New Details Emerge In Case Of Missing Mom As Husband Suspected Of Dismembering Her Denied Bail)

As police continued their investigation into Starren’s disappearance, they found that Google data, purportedly from Jorgenson, showed he had searched “jugular” and made online inquiries about what police do in a missing person’s report and the use of lime to speed up a body’s decomposition, according to an affidavit shared by the outlet.

Inside Starren’s apartment, police reportedly found large quantities of blood in the living room and kitchen as well as a cracked television, leading them to conclude that “someone was killed or seriously injured in the apartment,” the affidavit reads.

Police then obtained a search warrant for Jorgenson’s residence after neighbors complained of a “foul smell” emanating from his apartment in mid-May and reports from building management staff that Jorgensen had been dragging large duffle bags out of the apartment, with one commenting it appeared as though he was “carrying a dead body,” according to the affidavit.

When police arrived at Jorgenson’s home, he allegedly shut himself inside the bedroom and attempted to ignite a fire. When SWAT team members broke through the door, Jorgenson assaulted them and attempted to take their weapons before being subdued and taken into custody on charges of arson, threats of violence and disarming an officer. Investigators later found a large pool of blood in the closet of the bedroom where he had allegedly tried to start a fire, according to the affidavit.

Police were led to the storage facility as their investigation into Starren’s disappearance continued, where they were met with the overwhelming stench of “decomposing flesh,” the document reads. Starren’s remains were positively identified June 29 and Jorgenson was charged with one count of second-degree murder, according to the press release.

Following the discovery of Starren’s mutilated body, police announced Jorgenson is a person of interest in the disappearance of another woman, 33-year-old Fanta Xayavong, who was last seen with Jorgenson in July 2021, Fox reported. “She does have a connection with Jorgenson, and, to put it bluntly, we’re concerned for her safety also,” St. Paul Police Sgt. Mike Ernster said at a news conference, according to the outlet.

“Any crime that occurs in our community is horrific. A homicide is among the worst of all crimes for family, for our community, and even our investigators,” Saint Paul Police Chief Axel Henry said in the press release.

“Our department is committed to bringing those who cause harm to justice, and now a very dangerous person is under arrest. The apprehension of this suspect illustrated the danger he posed to the public, and the dedication of our officers to protect our community,” Henry continued.