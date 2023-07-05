‘Working Harder Than An Ugly Stripper’: Kennedy Says Establishment DC Is Involved In Massive Cover-Up

Republican Louisiana Sen. John Kennedy said Wednesday that the Washington, D.C., establishment is “working harder than an ugly stripper” to cover up any alleged shady business dealings between Hunter Biden and foreign adversaries.

Kennedy joined Fox News, where he discussed a recent letter sent to House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan by David Weiss, the federal prosecutor overseeing the investigation into Hunter Biden. Weiss denied claims he did not have full control over the investigation, rebuking allegations from whistleblower Gary Shapley.

“The Department of Justice did not retaliate against an Internal Revenue Service Criminal Supervisory Special Agent and whistleblower, as well as his entire investigative team… for making protected disclosures to Congress,” Weiss wrote.

Host Bill Hemmer referenced the letter before saying “someone is not telling the truth, Senator.”

“I guess I’d make two points. Number one, it’s almost always the cover-up and not the crime. And number two, I’m repeatedly amazed at how many smart people there are in Washington, D.C., who have no sense. Look, I don’t know if Mr. Hunter Biden committed a crime. I sure don’t know if President Biden committed a crime. We are trying to get the facts,” Kennedy said.

“But I do know this, and I think the American people can see it. The Washington managerial elite — the establishment, if you will — is working harder than an ugly stripper to cover up whatever happened, and that’s all that Congress is asking for, is the facts.”

“And to the point that they have no sense: The elite in Washington think that the American people don’t see that they are covering up and that they are being obstructionist. Maybe it’s a reflection of the contempt they have for the American people, but any fair-minded person can see that our efforts to get to just the facts are being obstructed in my opinion,” he continued. (RELATED: ‘We Weren’t Allowed To Ask Questions About Dad’: IRS Whistleblower Speaks Out On ‘Hindrances’ In Hunter Biden Probe)

“Gary Shapley is the [IRS] whistleblower, here’s a quote from [his lawyer]. He says, ‘None of the three were involved in the underlying investigation during Gary’s tenure to my knowledge.’ What they are talking about are three prosecutors who apparently worked on Hunter Biden’s case for five years and then they were removed recently. What would explain why that would happen, or is that a regular course in law?” Hemmer asked.

“Look at this from 35,000 feet. Suppose you are an important government official, and very powerful, and your grown kid comes home one day and says, ‘Dad, good news. A bunch of Russian companies and Chinese companies and Romanian companies and Ukrainian companies have just hired me, they’re giving me millions of dollars to give them advice about stuff I don’t know anything about.'”

“What are you going to do as a responsible government official? You are not going to say, ‘Don’t tell me anything about it, but be sure and share some with your sister.’ You are going to try to find out what’s going on. And the White House’s story is that the president knew nothing about any of this and, I mean, it just doesn’t pass the smell test,” Kennedy said.

Shapley alleged that Attorney General Merrick Garland and IRS Commissioner Danny Werfel lied to Congress about the Hunter Biden probe.

The Justice Department announced June 20 that Hunter would plead guilty to two misdemeanor tax charges, while a felony charge of lying on the form filled out when purchasing a firearm would be addressed via a pre-trial diversion program following an investigation by United States Attorney David Weiss.