It’s A Real Life Jaws! Incredibly Giant Shark Sends People Running For Their Lives At Florida Beach

Ahh … you gotta love Florida.

An incredibly giant shark was spotted right off the shore swimming around people at Florida’s Navarre Beach, which sent everybody out of the ocean and running for their lives, according to video that was shared Tuesday by CNN.

And this wasn’t just some small shark that you happen to see from time to time. Heck, this wasn’t even your average-sized shark. This shark was huge — and I mean massive. In fact, it was so big that you could easily see it on camera, despite it recording the beast from a far distance.

WATCH:

Man, I can’t get over how crazy big that shark was.

You know, I can’t help but to think as a Florida man, and I’m sure a lot of you have thought about it before too, but how on earth did people manage to build a civilization in the Sunshine State?

Just imagine how Florida was before we started settling. It would have been nothing but swamp, forest, alligators, mosquitoes, bears, Florida panthers … the list goes on and on with what you're up against on land. Then in the ocean, you have giant sharks, massively-sized Marlins and whatever else is in the exotic Florida seas that we still haven't discovered yet.

It’s just amazing to think that we built a society in Florida with how wild this state is. But man, am I glad we did.

Now we have beautiful paradises like this one:

Just make sure y’all stay safe out there while enjoying the Sunshine State’s luxuries.