Ouch! 17-Minute Delay Caused In Orioles-Yankees Game After Cameraman Rocked By Bad Throw And Stretchered Off Field

You talk about bad luck — just absolute bad luck.

During Wednesday night’s game between the Baltimore Orioles and New York Yankees (BAL 6, NYY 3) in the Bronx, a cameraman was seriously injured after he was outright slammed in the head by a bad throw from O’s rookie shortstop Gunnar Henderson.

Located on the first-base side of the field right beside the Yankees‘ dugout, YES Network’s Pete Stendel was blasted by a rushed throw from Henderson, who threw the ball too high while trying to pull off a fifth inning double play.

The scary scene would cause the game to be delayed by 17 minutes, as New York’s athletic training staff and medical personnel assisted Stendel. He eventually was placed onto a stretcher and then carted off the field, raising two fingers in response to a loud applause from Yankee Stadium. After the game, YES Network reported that Stendel was conscious and at a local hospital undergoing tests.

Man, I totally feel for this guy.

For all of the places for that ball to go, it happens to hit him literally right in the head. In an instance like that, the ball could have gone anywhere, but it happens to him dead square in the noggin. Like dang, the bad luck is out of this world, and if that was me, I wouldn’t be able to help but to be mad that things went down like that. I can see it now … I’d be sitting there in the hospital, watching the clip for the first time, and yelling out “because of course!” (RELATED: Damian Lillard Incoming? Celtics Reportedly Let Grant Williams Walk, Potentially Setting Up Huge Trade With Portland)

And then I would realize I became a viral video on top of that … painful and embarrassing.

I feel like I need to send this man some beer or something, because this is just rough. Best wishes, Pete!