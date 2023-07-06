Editorial

Damian Lillard Incoming? Celtics Reportedly Let Grant Williams Walk, Potentially Setting Up Huge Trade With Portland

The Boston Celtics are letting Grant Williams walk on a sign-and-trade deal with the Dallas Mavericks, potentially setting up for an incoming Damian Lillard. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Andrew Powell Contributor
Could Damian Lillard be a Celtic?

After a deep playoff run with the Boston Celtics that saw the franchise clinch a berth into the Eastern Conference Finals, power forward Grant Williams is leaving for the Dallas Mavericks in a three-way trade that features the San Antonio Spurs, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

A restricted free agent, Williams is exiting Boston in a sign-and-trade deal after agreeing on a four-year, $53 million contract with the Mavericks, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. San Antonio is receiving both Reggie Bullock and an unprotected 2030 pick swap with Dallas, while the Celtics get several second-round picks in return.

A lot of Celtics fans and Boston types in the media seem to think that this is the C’s setting up for a potential trade for Damian Lillard, but I’m telling you right now, that’s not happening. As a matter of fact, I guarantee that Damian Lillard goes to the Miami Heat.

I don’t know why there’s so much misinformation around this entire thing, but it’s pretty clear what’s going on.

First off, you have the fact that Damian Lillard wants to play for the Miami Heat and ONLY the Miami Heat — so many sources have reported that at this point in free agency.

And it’s like I tweeted out:

And then you have the fact Damian Lillard doesn’t like the city of Boston — like, at all:

I’ve been on this Damian Lillard story like flies on manure in the middle of a horse pasture on a hot summer day in South Florida, so ain’t nobody gonna tell me any different about the situation of “Ice Cold.” (RELATED: Straight Comedy! Damian-Lillard-To-Heat Trade Is Reportedly On Hold Because Nobody Wants *Clears Throat* Ben Simmons)

I am 100% GUARANTEEING it now … Damian Lillard will be a Miami Heat.