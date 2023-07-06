Damian Lillard Incoming? Celtics Reportedly Let Grant Williams Walk, Potentially Setting Up Huge Trade With Portland

Could Damian Lillard be a Celtic?

After a deep playoff run with the Boston Celtics that saw the franchise clinch a berth into the Eastern Conference Finals, power forward Grant Williams is leaving for the Dallas Mavericks in a three-way trade that features the San Antonio Spurs, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

A restricted free agent, Williams is exiting Boston in a sign-and-trade deal after agreeing on a four-year, $53 million contract with the Mavericks, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. San Antonio is receiving both Reggie Bullock and an unprotected 2030 pick swap with Dallas, while the Celtics get several second-round picks in return.

Sources: The Dallas Mavericks, San Antonio Spurs and Boston Celtics are finalizing a three-team trade: – Mavs: Grant Williams

– Spurs: Reggie Bullock and an unprotected Dallas pick swap in 2030

– Celtics: Multiple second-round picks pic.twitter.com/7Bi6Dykydf — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 5, 2023

Restricted free agent F Grant Williams is finalizing a four-year, $53 million sign-and-trade agreement to land with the Dallas Mavericks, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 5, 2023

A lot of Celtics fans and Boston types in the media seem to think that this is the C’s setting up for a potential trade for Damian Lillard, but I’m telling you right now, that’s not happening. As a matter of fact, I guarantee that Damian Lillard goes to the Miami Heat.

I don’t know why there’s so much misinformation around this entire thing, but it’s pretty clear what’s going on.

First off, you have the fact that Damian Lillard wants to play for the Miami Heat and ONLY the Miami Heat — so many sources have reported that at this point in free agency.

Another source — @SIChrisMannix — has confirmed that Damian Lillard wants to play for the Miami Heat and ONLY the Miami Heat. Again, I say: Anything else is misinformation. He’s not going to Boston, he’s not going to Philadelphia, he’s going to Miami. Guaranteed. — Andrew Powell (@AndrewPowellDC) July 6, 2023

And it’s like I tweeted out:

If Damian Lillard was stubborn enough to stay with the Portland Trail Blazers for 11 seasons, and literally listen to nobody about leaving for all that time, what makes you think he’s going to easily back down from his Miami Heat trade demand? Dame will be a Heat, guaranteed. — Andrew Powell (@AndrewPowellDC) July 5, 2023

And then you have the fact Damian Lillard doesn’t like the city of Boston — like, at all:

The Celtics have interest and the capability to land Damian Lillard, but Boston “is not a city he would necessarily welcome,” according to @ramonashelburne. — Andrew Powell (@AndrewPowellDC) July 5, 2023

I’ve been on this Damian Lillard story like flies on manure in the middle of a horse pasture on a hot summer day in South Florida, so ain’t nobody gonna tell me any different about the situation of “Ice Cold.” (RELATED: Straight Comedy! Damian-Lillard-To-Heat Trade Is Reportedly On Hold Because Nobody Wants *Clears Throat* Ben Simmons)

I am 100% GUARANTEEING it now … Damian Lillard will be a Miami Heat.