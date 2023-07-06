Far From Over! Bud Light’s Decline To Reportedly Extend Into Fall

Things just keep getting worse and worse for Bud Light.

Ever since they made the decision to partner with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney, Bud Light has been getting hammered non-stop.

The brand’s sales have been tanking at an incredible rate, its parent company’s (Anheuser-Busch) stock keeps dipping, and Bud Light can’t publish anything on social media without getting blasted. But it doesn’t look like the bleeding will stop anytime soon, as Bud Light’s decline will reportedly continue deep into this year.

Andrew Strelzik, who is an analyst for BMO Capital Markets, spoke with clients and told them that Bud Light could suffer “disruptions” that go all the way into fall, according to Yahoo! Finance. The outlet also noted that “any cautious inventory stocking of the light beer this fall by retailers and distributors would make sense.”

The volume declines for Bud Light spurred the company to take aggressive actions for the July 4 week-long selling period. For some locations with excess inventories of Bud Light, that may mean a free 15-pack. https://t.co/cCd3fFtZUG — Yahoo News (@YahooNews) July 5, 2023

At this point, the Dylan Mulvaney fiasco has to be one of the worst marketing gimmicks ever, right?

You know what they say, numbers don’t lie, and with how atrocious they are for Bud Light, you have to think that this is the worst. I don’t think I’ve ever seen a corporation crumble at this quick rate. Like when I went to the grocery store on the 4th of July to get some food and drinks for the family, literally none of the Bud Lights were sold. The entire stock was completely full while the other surrounding beers had obviously been making sales. It was absolutely hilarious. (RELATED: Kid Rock’s Bar Reportedly Sold Bud Light After He Shot Up The Mulvaney Cans)

And now we get several more months of this entertaining comedy?

I’m game!