Elon Musk Agrees To Train With Georges St-Pierre In Preparation For Fight With Zuckerberg

Elon Musk agreed to train with UFC legend Georges St-Pierre Tuesday in preparation for his potential upcoming fight with Mark Zuckerberg.

“I’m a huge fan of yours and it would be an absolute honor to help you and be your training partner for the challenge against Zuckerberg,” St-Pierre tweeted.

“Ok, let’s do it,” Musk tweeted in response to St-Pierre’s offer.

St-Pierre, a retired mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter, is considered one of the greatest fighters of all time.

@elonmusk I’m a huge fan of yours and it would be an absolute honor to help you and be your training partner for the challenge against Zuckerberg 👊😁 — Georges St-Pierre (@GeorgesStPierre) June 24, 2023

In his reply, Musk also claimed he “did a practice round” with MIT scientist and podcaster Lex Fridman, who holds a Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt, according to The New York Post.

Fridman replied to Musk’s tweet, saying he looked forward to training with him and St-Pierre.

Musk challenged Zuckerberg to a “cage match” after Instagram announced plans to produce a social media platform that would rival Twitter, according to The New York Post. (RELATED: Dana White Says He’s Been Talking To Zuckerberg And Musk After The Two Said They Wanted To Fight)

“Send me location,” Zuckerberg responded in an Instagram story, alluding to Khabib Nurmagomedov’s infamous Conor McGregor call-out.

Zuckerberg, 38, won gold and silver medals in his first Brazilian jiu-jitsu tournament in May 2023, according to the New York Post.