REPORT: Missing Teen Found Dead After Date With Someone She Met Online

A missing South Carolina teenager was reportedly found dead after going on a date with someone she met online.

North Carolina sheriff’s deputies started the investigation into 19-year-old Kierstyn Williamson’s disappearance after family members reported Williamson missing Sunday, according to ABC. Williamson had allegedly been talking to a man she met online and was reportedly supposed to go on a date with him Friday night. (RELATED: Woman Missing For Two Weeks, Last Seen Before Dating App Meet Up)

Joshua Newton allegedly picked up Williamson at the restaurant where she worked and allegedly drove them back to his place in Monroe, the outlet reported. The sheriff’s office said they found what they believed to be the victim’s body a few miles from Newton’s apartment.

Two people have now been arrested. https://t.co/xKblPvNsdq — WSB-TV (@wsbtv) July 6, 2023

“I think they had planned on meeting up and spend some time together on a date and that’s where [Williamson] met him. That was the plan,” Union County Lt. James Maye said, according to WSOC. “And unfortunately, ended in the loss of [Williamson’s] life.”

Officers arrested Newton and his girlfriend Victoria Smith, classifying the case as a homicide investigation, according to WSCO. Newton was charged with first-degree murder and obstruction of justice, while Smith was also charged with obstruction of justice and accessory after the fact.

“My thoughts and prayers go out to the family of the victim in this case as they begin to mourn this unimaginable loss,” Sheriff Eddie Cathey said.

“Over the past several days, the men and women of the Union County Sheriff’s Office have fully dedicated themselves to this case and ensuring the people responsible for this tragic loss were brought to justice.”