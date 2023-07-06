Teen Charged For Allegedly Doing Donuts On Golf Course, Causing $20,000 In Damage

A teenager was charged for allegedly causing $20,000 worth 0f damage while doing donuts on a Missouri golf course Sunday.

The driver, 19-year-old Xane Norton, was reportedly driving a white Dodge truck while intoxicated and performed donuts on the green of West Plains Municipal Golf Course at 7:05 a.m., according to a Facebook post from the West Plains Police Department (WPPD). (RELATED: Video Shows Suspect Ramming Giant Bunny Statue With Car)