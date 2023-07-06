Teen Charged For Allegedly Doing Donuts On Golf Course, Causing $20,000 In Damage

A teenager was charged for allegedly causing $20,000 worth 0f damage while doing donuts on a Missouri golf course Sunday.
The driver, 19-year-old Xane Norton, was reportedly driving a white Dodge truck while intoxicated and performed donuts on the green of West Plains Municipal Golf Course at 7:05 a.m., according to a Facebook post from the West Plains Police Department (WPPD). (RELATED: Video Shows Suspect Ramming Giant Bunny Statue With Car)
Later that morning at 9:42 a.m., the WPPD received a report of Norton reportedly creating skidmarks in the parking lot of West Plains High School, according to the WPPD.
The WPPD eventually stopped Norton on Abe Taylor street where they noticed that he was reportedly driving without license plates and discovered that the vehicle was unregistered, the WPPD said.
Norton has been arrested for 1st Degree Property Damage, and he will be facing additional charges of property damage, driving while intoxicated, minor in possession of alcohol, failure to show proof of insurance and failure to register a motor vehicle, the post continued.
A similar incident occurred in February when stunt drivers were reportedly doing donuts on a public intersection in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.