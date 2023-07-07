Actress Ashley Benson Announces Engagement To Oil Heir

“Pretty Little Liars” actress Ashley Benson announced her engagement Friday to oil heir Brandon Davis by showing off her huge sparkler on Instagram.

Benson posted a photograph of her massive diamond ring along with the caption, “My best frienddddd I love you,” in response to Davis, who wrote, “Love of my life.” Davis is 43-years old, while Benson is 33. The pair were first romantically linked to one another in January, but have run in the same celebrity circles and party scenes for several years, according to Daily Mail.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ashley Benson (@ashleybenson)

Benson’s Instagram Story reel reveals David popped the question over a romantic dinner date, and the two promptly announced their big news shortly after he proposed.

Davis is the grandson of the late oil tycoon Marvin Davis, who was a billionaire that owned substantial assets including 20th Century Fox and the Beverly Hills Hotel, according to Daily Mail. (RELATED: Millie Bobby Brown Gets Engaged At 19)

Both Benson and Davis come from colorful pasts. Benson previously dated Cara Delevingne and rapper G-Eazy.

Davis has had several run-ins with the law, and has been arrested for DUI, battery, and cocaine possession. He has been in treatment for substance abuse twice and was previously linked to Paris Hilton.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ashley Benson (@ashleybenson)

Benson shared photos of their engagement party on her Instagram page, with the pair surrounded by loved ones as they celebrated this exciting new phase of their lives.

The couple has not yet shared any information about how long their engagement will be before they begin to make wedding plans.