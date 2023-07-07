Dennis Rodman Gets Giant Face Tattoo Of His Girlfriend

NBA legend Dennis Rodman added some new ink to his already very-tattooed body Thursday, slapping a portrait of his girlfriend’s face … onto his cheek.

Rodman chose ‘Black Ink Crew’s’ Van Johnson to execute the new design. The tattoo takes up the entire side of his right cheek.

“He was a champ, he sat through it,” Johnson said, according to TMZ. “Pretty random, but he love the hell out that girl.”

Johnson took to Instagram with a video that showed Rodman and his girlfriend celebrating the new art. She gushed over the fact that an exact image of her face now appears on Rodman’s. The video captured a close-up of Rodman, who seemed equally thrilled with his new look. The pair poured drinks and seemed smitten with one another.

Johnson wrote “Start your own legacy when you’re God-favored” across the video.

He captioned the post with the words, “So I ain’t do too much today, cooled out at my townhome tattooed a living legends face of his woman on his face, that’s about it…. What y’all do?”

Fans had a lot to say — most of it negative.

The haters rose to the surface immediately after the video was posted and slammed Rodman for his ‘strange’ behavior and tattoo choice.

“His girlfriend should have been against that. Shows her immaturity to NOT STOP him from doing this,” one person wrote.

“You should have tried to talk him outta that my G,” another said. (REPORT: Megan Fox Has A New Tattoo That Might Be Signaling Big News”

“Whyyyyy his face?🤦🏽‍♀️😩 Anywhere but the face…or neck🤦🏽‍♀️ cuz all she gone do is play in it and use him up then leave him😮‍💨” another Instagram user wrote.

Someone else summed up their thoughts with a very simple message. “He looks a mess,” she said.

The placement and the choice to ink his girlfriend’s face both seemed to irk the trolls, who continue to drag Rodman online.