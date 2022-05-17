Megan Fox Has A New Tattoo That Might Be Signaling Some Big News

Megan Fox has a brand new tattoo on her ring finger that might be signaling some big news about her and Machine Gun Kelly’s relationship status.

The couple permanently inked their love for one another by getting matching voodoo doll tattoos on their ring fingers, according to an Instagram post shared Monday by MGK. In the photo, Fox sported bright blue, manicured nails and had her hand placed on top of his, which featured purple sparkle nail polish.

The seemingly new symbol of their devotion to one another comes after Machine Gun Kelly took the stage Sunday at the Billboard Music Awards and dedicated a song to his “wife,” according to the Los Angeles Times.

His song dedication sparked rumors about whether the engaged couple may have already tied the knot, according to the outlet. The matching ring finger tattoos might hint that they’ve either already married or are getting closer to their big day. The couple announced their engagement in January.

The tattoos seem to be inspired by a pair of real voodoo dolls. The Instagram carousel post included a photo of two red fabric voodoo dolls carefully propped on top of a table. The design and stitching patterns of the actual dolls appeared perfectly mimicked in the matching tattoo ink that Fox and her musician beau share on their ring fingers.

The reveal of the matching ring finger tattoos seemed to be timed to celebrate Fox’s birthday. The photograph of the ink was posted in a photo dump with seven other images and a video, as well as a caption that read: “Wishing the happiest birthday to my ethereal light being. i love you maki.” (RELATED: Megan Fox Stuns In A Thigh-Exposing Billboard Awards Dress)

Other images included in MGK’s Instagram post depict the couple enjoying a roller coaster ride, Fox sitting cross-legged with her back turned against a backdrop of trees and two autographed sketches that seem to picture the pair. The word “outlaw” appears at the top of the sketch of what looks like Fox, and the word “The Magician” appears on top of the sketch of what look likes Machine Gun Kelly. There’s also a full body mirror selfie, a still from an animated movie and a clip of the couple and their cat.

Fox reportedly has another tattoo dedicated to Machine Gun Kelly. Her collarbone tattoo says “el pistolero,” which translates from Spanish to “the gunman,” and Machine Gun Kelly allegedly sports Fox’s initials on his body, according to Page Six.