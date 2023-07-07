Kamala Harris Mocked Over Her Definition Of ‘Culture’

Vice President Kamala Harris was mocked on Thursday over a video showing her trying to define “culture.”

Harris was speaking on June 30 at the 2023 Essence Festival of Culture to discuss issues like abortion and small business growth. Harris was then asked to define “culture.”

“Culture is – it is a reflection of our moment and our time, right? And present culture is the way we express how we’re feeling about the moment and we should always find times to express how we feel about the moment. That is a reflection of joy ‘cause you know — it comes in the morning,” the vice president said before she began to laugh.

VP HARRIS: “Culture is a reflection of our moment and our time, right? And present culture is the way we express how we’re feeling about the moment and we should always find times to express how we feel about the moment that is a reflection of joy ‘cause you know — it comes in… pic.twitter.com/3879vmL5f8 — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) July 6, 2023

“We have to find ways to also express the way we feel about the moment in terms of just having language and a connection to how people are experiencing life. And I think about it in that way, too.”

Twitter users immediately mocked Harris, with radio host Chris Stigall saying she is the “emptiest human being alive.”

“Sincerely. Empty. Vapid. Nonsense.”

This is the emptiest human being alive. Sincerely. Empty. Vapid. Nonsense. pic.twitter.com/IXXw0U1ltx — Chris Stigall (@ChrisStigall) July 6, 2023

Actor James Woods called Harris the “artificial intelligence Czar.”

Artificial Intelligence Czar explains “culture.” pic.twitter.com/e1GSmL0eHV — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) July 6, 2023

Fox News contributor Liz Peek asked “what is wrong with this babbling brook of a woman?” while others joked that Harris is the “greatest wordsmith in a generation.” (RELATED: Sara Haines Says White House Should Do Better Damage Control For Kamala’s ‘Word Salads’)

OMG – what is wrong with this babbling brook of a woman? https://t.co/5GRgQtEdZ4 — Liz Peek (@lizpeek) July 6, 2023