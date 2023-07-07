Las Vegas Gets Even More Swagged Out With Its $2.3 Billion Sphere

Las Vegas … a true American gem.

And that’s even more evident with the unveiling of their $2.3 billion Sphere, an entertainment venue that features a massive LED screen that shows numerous animations including the moon, planets, fireworks and even eyeballs.

Being worked on since 2018, it finally lit up 4th of July with a fireworks show.

It’s said that Sphere is the biggest LED screen on the planet, coming in at 580,000 square feet with a whopping 1.2 million puck lights. Each light features 48 diodes, which is a type of semiconductor device that displays up to 256 million colors, according to Sphere Entertainment.

On top of that, the company also says that its size of being 516 feet wide and 366 feet tall makes it the largest spherical structure in the world. As a stadium, it seats 17,600 people with a standing capacity of 20,000.

Just check out the views — they’re absolutely stunning:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sphere (@spherevegas)

Just so much swag. So, so much swag.

I mean this is the coolest thing ever made pic.twitter.com/2efgXAhyEv — Eric Nathan (@BarstoolNate) July 5, 2023

I’m already looking forward to my next visit to Vegas.

And you better believe this will be one of my first stops when I get there. I mean, dang, like Las Vegas needed more pop than what it already has, that city was already sexy. And now you want to throw a giant sphere in the mix to go along with your skyline that shows a bunch of random cool stuff and hosts concerts (and ain’t no telling what else this thing would be able to do)? (RELATED: Wow! Alan Jackson’s Eye-Popping Yacht Will Have You Dreaming About The Lifestyles Of The Rich And Famous)

Oh yeah, I’m game.

Man, I love Las Vegas — such an exotic city.