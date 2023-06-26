Fox Announces Permanent Tucker Replacement

Fox News announced Monday that host Jesse Watters will replace Tucker Carlson for the 8 p.m. slot.

Watters, who originally started his career during the 8:00 p.m., time slot hosting a Man on the Street segment during Bill O’Reilly’s program, is slated to take over the hour, Fox News said in a press release.

Laura Ingraham will take over Watters’ 7:00 p.m., time slot while Greg Gutfeld will move his show to the 10:00 p.m., time slot. Sean Hannity will remain in his 9:00 p.m. slot.

“Fox News Channel has been America’s destination for news and analysis for more than 21 years and we are thrilled to debut a new lineup,” CEO Suzanne Scott said in a statement. “The unique perspectives of Laura Ingraham, Jesse Watters, Sean Hannity and Greg Gutfeld will ensure our viewers have access to unrivaled coverage from our best-in-class team for years to come.”

Fox announced in late April it was parting ways with Carlson just days after the outlet announced it was also parting ways with Dan Bongino. Carlson has since started hosting his own show on Twitter, prompting a public legal battle between Fox News and the Daily Caller co-founder. (RELATED: Megyn Kelly Lays Out ‘Twisted’ Details Linking Little-Known Media Consultant To Tucker’s Fox Leaks)

Fox News issued a “cease and desist” to Carlson in mid-June after accusing him of breaching his contract by violating its non-compete clause when he posted the first episode of his show on Twitter.

Carlson’s first two episodes of his show garnered more than 169 million views on Twitter, with the first episode receiving more than 100 million views in two days. His monologues outperformed Fox’s broadcasts during the same time slot.