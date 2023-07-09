Alleged Scooter-Riding Gunman Kills 1, Injures 3 During Daylight Rampage

A scooter-riding gunman allegedly killed one victim and injured three others Saturday in broad daylight in the New York boroughs of Brooklyn and Queens, according to Fox News.

A 25-year-old male suspect reportedly started the tumult at Cypress Hill, allegedly shooting a passerby in the shoulder and then allegedly fatally shooting an 87-year-old man in the back on Jamaica Avenue, according to Fox News. The victim was transported to Jamaica Hospital and reportedly died from injuries caused by the bullet. (RELATED: Gunman Walks Up To, Kills Goldman Sachs Employee On Train In What Witnesses Described As Unprovoked Attack)

Officers reported the suspect allegedly also shot toward a crowd without striking anyone, the outlet reported.

Gunman on scooter shoots randomly in NYC, police say. 87 year-old killed, 3 others wounded https://t.co/D3tiiiSeDJ — PHL17 (@phl17) July 9, 2023

The suspect is reported to have shot a 44-year-old man who was immediately transported to the hospital and is reportedly now in critical condition. A 63-year-old man was also shot during the rampage and was taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The New York Police Department (NYPD) reported the shooter was arrested later that day on 94th Avenue. They retrieved the suspect’s semiautomatic pistol, extended magazines and scooter.

“We don’t know the motive … If you look at the demographics and pedigree of the victims, they’re all different,” Assistant Chief Joseph Kenny said. “At this time, video shows that he’s not targeting anybody. He’s not following anybody as he’s driving on his scooter, he’s randomly shooting people.”

NYPD is currently investigating the shooting.