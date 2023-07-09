REPORT: Burglars Steal $1 Million In Cash And Jewels From Beyonce’s Mom

Robbers reportedly made off with an entire safe belonging to Beyonce’s mother, with initial reports indicating it contained $1 million worth of cash and jewelry.

Someone from Tina Knowles’ camp discovered the safe was missing from Tina Knowles’ Los Angeles home Wednesday morning. Police were immediately contacted and informed of the high-value items that had mysteriously disappeared from her home, according to TMZ.

Tina Knowles’ Home Hit By Burglars, $1 Million in Cash and Jewelry Stolen https://t.co/lK3ujKu5MS — TMZ (@TMZ) July 9, 2023

Sources close to the matter reported Knowles was out of town at the time of the robbery and had no knowledge of the fact her home had been burglarized until her vault was reported missing, according to TMZ.

It remains unclear to Knowles and the police how the culprits made their way into her home without being noticed and were able to make off with her safe full of valuables.

Police are continuing to investigate this matter and are speaking to residents in her neighborhood in an effort to obtain additional information and in hopes of finding surveillance video that may provide additional information.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tina Knowles (@mstinalawson)



This isn’t the first time Beyonce’s mother has had to notify police about an incident at this residence. A man was arrested outside of her home in April, after reportedly causing minor damage to her mailbox by throwing rocks at it, according to TMZ. (RELATED: Reality TV Star Shares Footage Of Armed Burglars Robbing Her Home)

A list of the different types of jewelry that were stolen and the exact value of the cash that was stolen in this case have not been publicly revealed. No suspects or suspect descriptions have been released.

The situation continues to develop.