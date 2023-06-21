Louisiana Caregiver Charged With DWI In Patient’s Car While Elderly Woman Sat At Home In Her Own Feces And Urine

A Louisiana caregiver was re-arrested Monday on charges of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and cruelty to the infirm after being originally arrested on DWI charges in 2022.

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office arrested Danielle Leigh Price, a 49-year-old caregiver, for allegedly driving while intoxicated (DWI) in her patient’s car in 2022, reported WAFB. The DWI charge then exposed a case of neglect of an elderly woman, whom Price allegedly left alone at home surrounded by her own waste.

Price was hired to provide 24/7 care for an 87-year-old woman. In Nov. 2022, the elderly woman contacted her family, alerting them to the absence of her caregiver. Alarmed, the family hurried to the scene, only to discover the elderly woman seated in her own feces and urine, according to WAFB. Neighbors informed the family that they hadn’t seen the woman’s car since 10 a.m. that morning, reported WBRZ. (RELATED: New York Woman Killed By Suspected Drunk Driver, A Colleague She Refused To Ride With Earlier In The Night: Police)

Price allegedly took advantage of her position to take the elderly woman’s vehicle. She was later reportedly involved in a hit-and-run crash at 7:30 p.m. that same night, leaving the elderly patient alone for over nine hours, according to WBRZ.

Price’s blood alcohol concentration (BAC) was allegedly three times over the legal limit. Following the crash, Louisiana State Police apprehended Price and charged her with DWI, reported WAFB.

There have been numerous situations where caregivers have caused harm to their patients instead of providing assistance. In February of this year, a caregiver was arrested, allegedly for sexually assaulting a disabled man. In 2021, a caregiver who was hired to help a woman was charged with her murder.