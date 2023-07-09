‘Do You Know Who The F*ck I Am?’: Georgia Mayor Held At Gunpoint After Allegedly Breaking Into Home

A Georgia mayor was held at gunpoint after he allegedly trespassed into a home he dreamed of owning, according to reports.

South Fulton Mayor Khalid Kamau was arrested Saturday morning around 6:52 a.m., after a man called police to report a trespasser at his home on Cascade Palmetto Highway, WSB-TV reported.

Officers arrived on scene and were told by the homeowner his phone alerted him Kamau was on the property. The homeowner quickly got dressed and watched as Kamau reportedly walked up the driveway toward the lakehouse home before allegedly entering.

The homeowner reportedly retreated to his truck to call police before Kamau exited the home, prompting the homeowner to hold Kamau at gunpoint and telling him to “stay put,” according to the report.

Kamau allegedly then screamed at the homeowner, “Do you know who the f*ck I am? I’m the mayor, and I’ll wait for my police to get here and see what happens then.” (RELATED: REPORT: Trespasser Arrested At Taylor Swift’s Estate)

BREAKING : Khalid Kamau, the mayor of South Fulton, Georgia, has been arrested on burglary and trespassing charges. pic.twitter.com/bEEmqudejq — Mariana (@lonestarherd) July 9, 2023

Kamau reportedly told authorities he was heading toward the dog park but detoured to see his dream home. The mayor reportedly told police he knew he was trespassing and that when he exited the home the homeowner allegedly said to him, “No, motherfucker, you stay right there.”

Kamau then alleged he tried to identify himself to the homeowner but the victim alleged cocked his gun and said, “If you take another step, I’m going to shoot you.”

“Are you going to shoot me while I’m walking away?” Kamau told police he said to the homeowner, according to WSB-TV.

Kamau was released Saturday afternoon on a $11,000 bond after he was booked in Fulton County jail for criminal trespass and first-degree burglary, according to the report.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.