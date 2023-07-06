Wacky Days! Cardinals’ Jordan Hicks Makes Comically Bad Throw To Give Away Insanely Wild 10-9 Win To Marlins

Like, how? Like, seriously, HOW?!

In the top of the ninth inning Wednesday night, the St. Louis Cardinals were faced with a one-run deficit against the Miami Marlins, but the red birds managed to take the lead off a two-run knock from rookie Jordan Walker.

However, that excitement didn’t last long and completely evaporated after an outright horrendous fielding gaffe from closing pitcher Jordan Hicks in the bottom half of the inning. And not only was it ugly to look at, it also cost St. Louis the game, as the Fish landed the 10-9 home win at loanDepot Park.

Before Joey Wendle came to bat, Miami put runners on first and second with one out. Going up 1-2 in the count against Wendle, Hicks then threw a 101 MPH fastball that Wendle tapped in front of the Cardinals pitcher. With both Yuli Guriel and Garrett Hampson running on the pitch, the only play that Hicks could make for the second out was at first base.

But in complete “what on earth?” fashion (that I’m still completely stunned about while writing this), Hicks throws the ball way over — and I mean, waaay over — first baseman Paul Goldschmidt’s head and then it proceeds to go into right field. Taking advantage, both Guriel and Hampson took off running to each punch in a run, and to ultimately give the Marlins the insanely wild victory.

WATCH:

IF YOU’RE NOT @loanDepotpark THEN WHERE THE …. YOU AT?!? pic.twitter.com/ft2hmWxyEN — Miami Marlins (@Marlins) July 6, 2023

Utter chaos.

When I originally saw this, my jaw dropped to the floor. I was in complete shock, and like I said earlier, I still am. I mean, don’t get me wrong, I’m incredibly happy that the Marlins got the win, but I can’t help but to be stunned at the fact that they won like this. (RELATED: Ouch! 17-Minute Delay Caused In Orioles-Yankees Game After Cameraman Rocked By Bad Throw And Stretchered Off Field)

I just don’t understand how you get paid close to $2 million per year, and that’s the throw you make in a situation like that. I’m just stunned, man. Just absolutely stunned. There’s no other way I can put it.

Wild stuff, but hey, I’ll take the glory for my city regardless.

What an awesome win! Go Fish!