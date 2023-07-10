Oh Snap! Feds Could Soon Launch Investigation Into Logan Paul’s PRIME Energy Drink For ‘Eye-Popping Level Of Caffeine’

Ol’ Chucky boy apparently doesn’t believe in freedom of choice.

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer called on regulators Sunday to launch an investigation into Logan Paul’s PRIME Energy Drink, for having almost twice the amount of caffeine as one Red Bull and allegedly being marketed towards kids.

Influencer superstars Logan Paul and KSI started selling the energy drink in 2022. Schumer says the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) should investigate PRIME because of its high caffeine quantity.

“Buyer and parents beware, because it’s a serious health concern for the kids it so feverishly targets,” the Democratic senator said during a press conference in New York.

Equal to six cans of Coca-Cola and almost two cans of Red Bull, Prime Energy contains 200 milligrams of caffeine per 12 ounces.

“This is an eye-popping level of caffeine for a young kid’s body,” Schumer said.

The Daily Caller has reached out to PRIME for comment.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is asking the FDA to investigate the PRIME energy drink from Logan Paul and whether it is being marketed to children. pic.twitter.com/aC0tm1InGM — TODAY (@TODAYshow) July 10, 2023

Chuck Schumer couldn’t be more wrong here.

I haven’t had them in awhile (just because I haven’t seen them in my local grocery store for quite some time, maybe due to this, I don’t know), but when they were available, I used to get them by the load. On a consistent basis, I knocked down PRIME after PRIME and never had a problem (so did my wife), and as far as my kids, I had zero issues. So I’ve gotta ask Chucky … why are you picking on PRIME? Why not somebody unhealthy like McDonald’s?

I’m just sayin’. McDonald’s is also marketed towards children, and on top of that, far more unhealthy than PRIME ever will be. Plus, I just want to point out that it’s great for hydrating after drinking a few Twisted Teas (my own personal experience there). What exactly are the negatives here? (Because from where I’m sitting, there’s nothing but positives.) (RELATED: ‘No One Gives A Sh*t!’: Dana White Flames Reporter For Asking Him Ridiculous ‘Racial Undertones’ Question)

And sorry, McDonald’s. I don’t mean to pick on you. I was just proving a point. Unlike Chucky boy, I actually believe in freedom of choice. If somebody wants to drink PRIME, then let them drink PRIME! Same for eating McDonald’s! And for your information, Chuck … there’s also a non-caffeinated edition of PRIME, so if parents want to go that route, they can.

Keep the government out of our lives, man. It’s annoying.