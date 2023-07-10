Burglars Ransack Actor Damson Idris’ Home During Robbery

Burglars targeted “Snowfall” actor Damson Idris’ home and ransacked his residence, making off with $500 of his belongings.

Law enforcement officers revealed the thieves broke in to his Los Angeles-area home July 3 and gained entry by smashing a glass door, according to TMZ. The estimated cost to repair all the damages to Idris’ phone exceeds $2,000 – which is quite a bit more than the value of the goods that were taken.

Once inside, the robbers proceeded to trash the place, and broke a number of items within the home, according to TMZ.

They managed to locate Idris’ safe, and proceeded to pick it up and remove it from the residence. However, they didn’t make off with as much as they may have anticipated. It turns out that the actor only had $500 worth of valuables there, although it remains unclear what it was, according to TMZ.

The Los Angles Police Department arrived on-scene to investigate the matter, and video footage posted by TMZ shows police officers going room-by-room through Idris’ home, in an effort to collect any physical evidence that may assist their investigation.(RELATED: REPORT: Robbers Steal $1 Million In Cash And Jewels From Beyonce’s Mom)

The police are reviewing surveillance cameras within the home and the neighboring area. They hope to have a suspect description soon.

There have been a number of thefts and break-ins reported in the Los Angeles area in recent months.