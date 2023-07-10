‘Genocide Barbie’: Mia Khalifa Reups Old Insult For Gal Gadot As She Hits The Red Carpet

Mia Khalifa unearthed her disdain for Gal Gadot by labeling the famous actress “genocide Barbie” amid ongoing Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

The Lebanese-American former pornographic film actress and pro-Palestine supporter was criticizing Gadot’s recent post about the frightening escalation of violence in almost a decade. Khalifa reposted a tweet that “Wonder Woman 1984” was returning to HBO Max, alongside the caption, “we asked for the #SnyderCut, not Genocide Barbie,” taking a swipe at Gadot.

Her outrage seems to have been triggered by Gadot’s most recent post, which takes a lukewarm, neutral tone.

Gadot’s social media post noted she was upset by the turmoil in her homeland.

“My heart breaks. My country is at war. I worry for my family, my friends,” she wrote to Twitter.

“This is a vicious cycle that has been going on for far too long. Israel deserves to live as a free and safe nation, our neighbors deserve the same,” she wrote.

“I pray for the victims and their families, I pray for this unimaginable hostility to end, I pray for our leaders to find a solution so we could live side by side in peace. I pray for better days,” Gadot said.

Gal Gadot’s statement drew harsh criticism from the left — and from Yair Netanyahu.https://t.co/nalJXB0g9g — The Forward (@jdforward) May 18, 2021

The neutrality of her statement immediately sparked outrage and prompted Yair Netanyahu, the son of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, to condemn her muted position on the topic.

Netanyahu accused Gadot of acting more Swiss than Israeli with her statement, referencing the fact Switzerland has been historically neutral when it comes to foreign policy. (RELATED: Pro-Palestine Model Bella Hadid Faces Backlash For Posting Photos Of 1939 ‘Palestine’ Team That’s Actually Jews)

we asked for the #SnyderCut, not Genocide Barbie https://t.co/5fsREpiqkR — Mia K. (@miakhalifa) May 16, 2021

“Models of Palestinian origin Gigi and Bella Hadid, with millions of followers, have been doing antisemitic propaganda against Israel 24/7 since the beginning of this mess,” he wrote to Twitter.

“The only Israeli figure, with the same number of followers, and with the power of an international celebrity, who can match them in advocacy is Gal Gadot. She chose to write a neutral post as if she is from Switzerland,” he said.