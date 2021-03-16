Gal Gadot Shares Hysterical Behind-The-Scenes ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ Clip

Gal Gadot shared a hysterical behind-the-scenes “Wonder Woman 1984” bloopers clip on Instagram Tuesday—and it’s definitely a can’t-miss!

“Ever wonder what filming with the most wonderful team looks like?” the 35-year-old actress captioned her post on social media, along with a video of some of the movie’s bloopers. (RELATED: Gal Gadot Opens Up About Parenting During Coronavirus And Avoiding ‘Watching The News’ When Her Kids Are Around)

“See more BTS moments when you get a Digital copy of #WW84, out today!” she added. (RELATED: Celebrated Gal Gadot’s Birthday With Some Of Her Most Stunning Shots [SLIDESHOW])

Throughout the clip, fans see the “Justice League” star cracking up in a variety of situations, one including her wearing the gold armor suit for the movie while “flying in the air” and getting smacked in the face with papers.

The video also featured several of her co-stars, including Kristen Wiig and Chris Pine, laughing and having a good time while filming the second installment in the “Wonder Woman” franchise.

Although the first film performed well at the box office, the follow-up was not as successful, bringing in modest numbers during the 2020 holiday season amid the pandemic, according to Variety.