‘Attention Wh*re’: Fed Up Joe Rogan Goes Zero Filter Slamming Dylan Mulvaney

Podcaster Joe Rogan slammed transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney as an “attention whore” during a recent episode of his podcast.

Rogan sat down with rapper Ice Cube when the duo began talking about Mulvaney and Bud Light.

“The only time [capital] respects opinions is when people boycott shit and it works like this Bud Light thing, and now people are like, ‘Don’t do that again,'” Rogan said.

“Who controls Bud Light? That’s the question,” Ice Cube said. “Why would they make a dumb decision like that? Are they trying to ruin Bud Light? Are they trying to take down some of our most iconic American brands?”

Rogan argued that Bud Light executives don’t know anything about “regular people.”

“Take a brand like Bud Light. It’s for blue-collar drinking people and they like to watch football and drink Bud Light and then all of a sudden you have this mentally ill person who’s just an attention whore.” (RELATED: ‘They Never Learn’: Joe Rogan Ridicules Miller Lites Feminist Ad, Rips Out Of Touch Marketing)

Rogan then joked that Kid Rock’s boycott of the beer was a sign of “real problems” before turning the conversation toward Target, which has lost billions since it began selling Pride-themed clothing.

“People are sick of this shit. They’re sick of social things that are controversial, getting stuffed into your face and where you have to accept it, and people are like ‘I don’t wanna accept it. I’m just here for fucking toilet paper.”

Rogan has previously mocked Mulvaney as an “attention whore.”

Conservatives boycotted Bud Light in early April after they released a personalized can with Mulvaney’s face, rainbows and a slogan that said, “celebrate everyone’s identity.” Anheuser-Busch released a statement saying the company “never intended to be part of a discussion that divides people.”