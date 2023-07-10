Judge Joe Brown Calls Joe Biden ‘A Racist Low-Down Dog’

Judge Joe Brown called Joe Biden “a racist low-down dog” and “a piece of urban trailer park trash” Sunday during a livestream appearance with political commentator Sabrina Salvati, better known as Sabby Sabs.

Brown, who is running for Mayor in Memphis, railed against Biden.

“He’s a racist low-down dog, a piece of urban trailer park trash.”

“I heard that racist dog give one of the worst, most racist speeches I’ve ever heard in my life,” the longtime television judge said. “It was 1972, it was outside the capitol building in Dover, Delaware, where I was doing research for a D.C. think tank as an intern,” Brown continued.

‼️”A lot of ppl stood in line to vote for Biden for hours.”

“He’s a racist low-down dog.” Judge Brown pic.twitter.com/rICSpscuoB — Sabby Sabs (@SabbySabs2) July 10, 2023

He said the speech’s attendees included former Alabama governor and noted segregationist George Wallace and former Mississippi senator James Eastland, who Brown says wanted to “make sure that these negroes got put in zoos.”

He continued to slam Biden saying “that racist dog … had the nerve to say ‘You ain’t black if you don’t vote for me.’ Well I’m black you goddamn bastard so to hell with you!”

Brown also called Biden a “crook” who belongs in jail and said Hunter Biden’s laptop has “some stuff in there that people need to be in jail for.” He goes on to say “lying hypocrites” have “turned the White House into the crack house.” (RELATED: New Photos Reportedly Show Hunter Biden Speeding At 172 MPH, Smoking Crack While Driving)

He concludes the clip by casting doubt on the executive office’s assertions that a recent discovery of cocaine in the White House was unrelated to Hunter Biden.

“Who found it by the way, was it the Secret Service or was it one of the black clerical or janitorial staff?” Brown asked in jest.

“But then it was in the library which is very very restricted, and then the executive office, we about to get a secret clearance and get up in there,” he continued, tongue-in-cheek.