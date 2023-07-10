LOL! Commissioner Rob Manfred Relentlessly Slammed With Boos So Loud At The MLB Draft That You Couldn’t Hear Him Speak

It’s safe to say all of MLB cannot stand Rob Manfred.

The longer that Rob Manfred stays the commissioner of Major League Baseball, the more Major League Baseball seemingly isn’t a fan. And Sunday’s MLB Draft was the perfect opportunity for all 30 fanbases to voice that displeasure.

And that’s exactly what they did — pick after pick.

Throughout the first round of the draft, as Manfred took the stage, he was greeted every single time with relentless boos from fans in attendance at Seattle’s Lumen Field, making it very clear they weren’t fans of baseball’s top gun. Things got started immediately too, from the moment the Pittsburgh Pirates took LSU pitcher and College World Series Most Outstanding Player Paul Skenes with the No. 1 pick.

Rob Manfred booed to begin the #MLBDraft in Seattle. ⚾️ pic.twitter.com/PkIKUsBnsZ — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) July 9, 2023

Holding the position since 2015, Commissioner Manfred tried to get through the draft while looking unfazed, but there were times where he obviously got a little flustered — like this:

Even Athletics fans were chanting “sell the team” and “stay in Oakland” at Manfred.

While the Oakland Athletics took SS Jacob Wilson of Grand Canyon University with the 6th pick, fans chant at Commissioner Rob Manfred, “SELL THE TEAM!” and “STAY IN OAKLAND!” pic.twitter.com/7b2yr0HZsb — Patrick Lyons (@PatrickDLyons) July 9, 2023

Overall, I’d say this is justified.

As for me personally, I'm not a fan of Rob Manfred after the whole ordeal with the Braves when he pulled the All-Star Game out of Atlanta because of legislation (Georgia's 2021 voting laws) that had nothing to do with the baseball team. So as far as I'm concerned, boo on. And to Athletics fans, in his defense, he's with you — I'm actually against Manfred on the move to Vegas. He wants the A's to stay in Oakland, I want them in Sin City. But whatever. Boo him too for extra effect.

And by the way, how do you become more hated than Roger Goodell (those boos are much louder than Goodell’s)?

It might be safe to say that not only is Rob Manfred hated in baseball, he’s the most hated commissioner in all of sports.