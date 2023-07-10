Video Shows Security Guard Tackle Rogue Fan Who Snuck Onstage During Peso Pluma Concert

A newly released video shows security guards tackling a rogue fan who stormed the stage during Mexican rapper Peso Pluma’s performance in Palm Desert, California.

The video shows the rapper and his bandmates making their way to the stage to take their final bow, when suddenly a fan comes lunging towards Peso Pluma, who had his back turned at the time. Security could be seen popping out from every direction, and one of them took down the overzealous concertgoer by intercepting him and bodychecking him nearly right off the stage, according to video shared by TMZ.

The security guard knocked the man down with an aggressive shoulder push, and he fell to the ground.

The guard who sent him flying took a step back and observed the fan while he was down, and it was immediately apparent that the concertgoer wasn’t in a hurry to jump back up again. He stayed down for a short while before the most unexpected exchange unfolded in front of the live audience.

Peso Pluma himself leaned over the edge of the stage and helped the man steady himself. He extended his hand, and the fan accepted the offer. It seemed to be a bit challenging to get the fan on his feet again, but he wasted no time at all taking action when he was back upright. He immediately threw his arm around Peso Pluma and gave him a huge bear hug. (RELATED: Security Guard Knocks Over Rage Against The Machine Guitarist Tom Morello While Chasing A Fan Off Stage)

The artist went along with the hug and reciprocated the fan’s embrace, and gave him a kiss on the forehead before he peeled away and allowed his security team to walk him out of the venue.

Fans cheered with excitement over the unexpected, yet touching exchange.