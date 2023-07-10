Sofia Vergara Celebrates Her 51st Birthday In Style

Sofia Vergara celebrated her 51st birthday in Italy and spent most of her time in a swimsuit, proving age is nothing more than a number.
The “Modern Family” star confidently posed for the camera in a number of social media posts shared with her fans. She showcased her fit physique in a lime-green one-piece and a series of jaw-dropping, brightly colored sundresses as she posted about her European birthday experience. Vergara thanked her fans as she simultaneously celebrated reaching 30 million followers on Instagram.
“30,000,000 followers!! Thank u to u all! Thank u for always being there for me!” she wrote. “Thank u for always supporting me in everything I do!! Besos from Italy!!”
The famous actress shared photographs with crystal-clear beach waters in the distance behind her, as she took in the sights, sounds and flavors of Italy during the milestone celebration.
Footage shows Vergara and a friend enjoying one of Italy’s favorite indulgences — gelato — as they traveled down a busy road.
Another video shows the star dancing in her chair to the beat of the music while eating what appears to be a very cheesy, gourmet pizza.
The famous actress sported a sunshine-yellow summer dress with a thigh-high slit and dipping cleavage while she enjoyed a sunny boat ride on the water. (RELATED: Salma Hayek Nearly Breaks The Internet As She Celebrates National Bikini Day)
Vergara showed no signs of slowing down while enjoying her Italian birthday getaway with her loved ones.