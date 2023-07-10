‘The View’ Co-Hosts Admit Hunter Is Wrong For Not Acknowledging Child

“The View” co-hosts said Hunter Biden is wrong for refusing to acknowledge his youngest child, Navy Joan Roberts during Monday’s panel.

A DNA test from 2019 proved Hunter’s paternity of the now-four-year-old child, leading him to work out a child support settlement with Navy’s mother, Lunden Roberts. Hunter has reportedly not met the child, and President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden have yet to publicly acknowledge Navy as their granddaughter.

Co-host Whoopi Goldberg criticized New York Times columnist Maureen Dowd for accusing the president in a Saturday column of “scarring” the child by not acknowledging her. She said Dowd should criticize Hunter, not his father.

“It shouldn’t be directed to Joe Biden, it should be directed to Hunter Biden,” co-host Ana Navarro agreed. “It’s five children, not four, Hunter, because this is not Joe Biden’s baby and I think it’s very hard for Joe Biden to be a grandfather to the child if his son is not being a father. He can talk to his child, he can advise Hunter but look, what is absolutely evident to me is the right-wing and the MAGA world has decided to weaponize Hunter Biden against his dad. And everything and anything Hunter does or does not do is going to be weaponized.”

Co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin, who said she is estranged from her father, argued the child will realize the Biden family disavowed her existence. “But I do still think if it was Trump, we would talk about it, is the thing, if Trump had a grandkid he wasn’t acknowledging,” she added.

Co-host Sunny Hostin said the issue is Hunter’s, but quickly defended Biden as someone “who loves his family.”

“And I agree, this is Hunter’s issue,” Hostin said. “And I think that the president, who loves his family so much, I think is just following what his son has set in motion.” (RELATED: ‘He’s An Addict’: ‘The View’ Co-Hosts Attempt To Defend Hunter Biden Attending State Dinner After Guilty Plea)

Co-host Sara Haines said Hunter and Roberts are “weaponizing” Navy and making her a victim. She called out the president who has repeatedly given a specific numerical value to how many grandchildren he has.

Hunter recently claimed he did not have the personal finances to continue paying $20,000 a month in child support to Roberts. His lawyers said the first son had already paid $750,000 in child support, and claimed his financial troubles were so bad that he was sleeping on a cot during the president’s trip to Ireland.