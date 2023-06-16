Hunter Biden Deposed In Paternity Suit

Hunter Biden will face questioning under oath Friday on events related to his paternity legal battles over his out-of-wedlock daughter, court documents show.

The first son has been embroiled in paternity legal proceedings since he requested to lower his child support payments to his former flame Lunden Roberts, with whom he shares 4-year-old, Navy Joan Roberts. The two had agreed to a settlement on child support in 2020, but Biden reopened the case in 2022, arguing he did not have sufficient funds.

Friday’s deposition will take place in Little Rock, Arkansas, the newly-released document shows. The first son will likely face questioning over his alleged refusal to turn over documents needed for the paternity hearing.

Holly Meyer, the judge overseeing the case, threatened him with up to six months in jail if he refused to show up in court to face questioning. Meyer also ordered Biden to show up July 10 at a courthouse in Batesville, Arkansas, to make the case of why he should not be held in contempt of court. (RELATED: Judge Threatens Hunter Biden With Six Months In Jail)

Biden’s lawyers have argued the first son has already paid $750,000 in child support, and can no longer continue paying $20,000 a month, due to his financial situation. Roberts’ attorney, Clint Lancaster, claimed that Biden is using “some of the most expensive attorneys on planet Earth” to make his poverty case. (RELATED: Biden Family Excludes Hunter Biden’s Daughter From Christmas Stockings Two Years In A Row)

President Joe Biden has never publicly acknowledged the existence of his granddaughter, and has repeatedly spoken about his grandchildren while leaving her out. White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre has also refused to answer why the present won’t speak about Navy Joan Roberts.