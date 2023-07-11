Editorial

The Lillard-Trail Blazers Hardball Has Ratcheted Up After Portland GM Says They Could Wait ‘Months’ To Trade Damian

Portland Trail Blazers GM Joe Cronin stated in a press conference Monday afternoon at Thomas & Mack Center that it could take "months" to trade Damian Lillard. [YouTube/Screenshot/Public — Portland Trail Blazers]

Andrew Powell Contributor
This guy Joe Cronin.

Portland Trail Blazers general manager Joe Cronin stated in a press conference Monday afternoon at Thomas & Mack Center that it could take “months” to trade Damian Lillard because of the franchise needing to put them in the best position possible.

Cronin said the last time that he spoke to Lillard was July 1, when Dame put in his trade request.

With four years and over $200 million left on his contract after inking a two-year extension with the Trail Blazers last summer, Lillard has made it very clear that he want to play for the Miami Heat and ONLY the Miami Heat where he would create an immediate Eastern Conference championship-favorite Big 3 with Lillard, Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo.

At this time, Cronin said he hasn’t found a deal that would be suitable for Portland.

Here are the full comments from Cronin regarding Damian Lillard:

You can watch Cronin’s press conference in its entirety here:

What you’re witnessing here is nothing more than hardball between Damian Lillard and Joe Cronin.

Remember the report from the other day: Damian won’t report to training camp if he’s not traded to the Miami Heat, and I’m willing to bet that includes the Portland Trail Blazers at this point. He would just pull a Kawhi Leonard, where he didn’t play for the San Antonio Spurs whatsoever until he was traded. Dame could simply do the same thing if Cronin wanted to take this into the new season.

And that's the thing … is Portland willing to take that risk?

Not only would it be a reputation killer that would take Portland years to recover from, but it would kill the trade value of Damian with him not playing. Miami could easily play that angle, and at this point, Lillard clearly doesn’t care about being a villain to pull all of this off — and easily at that.

I’m calling the Blazers’ bluff.

Like I said…

Damian Lillard will be a Miami Heat — 100% guaranteed.