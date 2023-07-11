Ford Executive Threatened Wife With Butane Torch, Assaulted Her, Police Allege

Frank Louis-Victor, the CEO of Ford Next and the vice president of the car company’s New Businesses Platform, allegedly assaulted his wife and threatened her with a butane torch, police say, according to Fox 2.

Louis-Victor allegedly threatened to burn two of his wife’s expensive purses before he allegedly “slapped and headbutted” her. He then allegedly hit her with a Google Nest Hub smart screen, police said, per the outlet. (RELATED: REPORT: Court Dismisses Domestic Violence Charges Against ‘Rick And Monty’ Creator Justin Roiland)

The victim went to the hospital after the incident to be treated for “a laceration under her left eye,” according to police.

Louis-Victor was charged with felonious assault and arson-preparation to burn after a domestic violence incident. He is being held in Oakland County Jail on a $25,000 bond, according to Business Insider.

Louis-Victor reportedly pled not guilty at his arraignment despite the fact his statements to police supported his wife’s statements, per Business Insider.

“We are aware of what has been reported in the press, but it would be inappropriate to comment on personal matters,” Amy Mast, a Ford Next representative, told Business Insider.

Louis-Victor joined Ford in 2021, according to the automaker’s website. He previously worked for other companies like Groupe Renault and was an entrepreneur.