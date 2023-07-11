The Weirdest Celebrity Ever Attacks Joe Rogan, Mark Wahlberg, Mel Gibson And Guy Fieri For Trump Meetings

Musician Jack White had a total breakdown on Instagram on Monday once he realized that a bunch of very cool and successful celebrities were hanging out with former President Donald Trump at a UFC match on Saturday.

White, best known for a few good songs and for having the ugliest style of anyone in the history of humanity, used his nominal following to try and shred stars that outrank him on every single scale of success. While most of the D-listers who lose it over Trump are usually pretty sad, White’s commentary literally made me laugh out loud. It was just so weird, even for him.

“Anybody who “normalizes” or treats this disgusting fascist, racist, con man, disgusting piece of shit Trump with any level of respect is ALSO disgusting in my book. That’s you Joe Rogan, you Mel Gibson, you Mark Wahlberg, you Guy Fieri. This is a statement from me, not a discussion/debate,” White wrote in the caption of the Instagram post.

Along with his tantrum, White shared pictures of Mel Gibson, Mark Wahlberg, Dana White, Joe Rogan and my personal hero, Guy Fieri. (RELATED: Babe. Wake up. Kamala Just Broke Her Record For Saying The Weirdest Thing Ever)

It’s unclear what provoked White to think anyone would care deeply about his opinion, but I am so appreciative of the belly laugh it gave me. Valley Boys podcast host Dave Weasel and “Jackass” star Ehren McGhehey both liked the post, which was sad to see. I thought both of these guys had at least some sense of humor. I guess I was wrong.

Then, just to appear more normal (not), White posted a grey square to his page … because, why not? He’s Jack White, and he’s always going to be super freaking weird.