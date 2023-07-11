Tennessee Mom Smashed School Bus Windows, Beat Driver With Baseball Bat, Police Say

A mother allegedly beat a school bus driver with a baseball bat after smashing the vehicle’s windows.

The woman from Tennessee was taken into custody for allegedly beating up the bus driver on May 24 after he refused to drop her son off at a different location, according to WREG News 3 Memphis.

Jasmine Morton’s son asked the bus driver to transport him to an off-route location when he was taking students home from Lucy E. Campbell Elementary School. The bus driver refused, explaining that he was not permitted to do so, the outlet reported. (RELATED: Woman’s Body Dumped At Construction Site Could Allegedly Be Seen By School Buses Before Police Arrived)

The boy called his mother, the suspect, after being told he could not be driven to his desired location, Memphis Police said. The woman arrived in her car moments after the phone call to address the situation.

Wielding a baseball bat, Moton allegedly broke the glass door window at the back of the school bus, entered the vehicle and assaulted the driver by swinging the baseball bat and hitting him three times. She reportedly hit the driver’s arm and broke the rearview mirror.

The bus driver suffered from severe swelling and bruising to his right arm and hand. He went to to the hospital for treatment.

Moton reportedly fled the scene in her car.

The suspect was charged with vandalism for a fine of $1,000-$2,500, aggravated assault and burglary of a vehicle after her arrest on Monday. She is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.

Repairs for the school bus cost $1,500, according to court documents.