More Airplane Chaos! Brawl Pops Off Over The Famous Window Seat

Some good ol’ fashioned USA vs. Britain in July!

Caught on video before a Ryanair flight, two passengers exchanged blows with each other after one allegedly didn’t let the other get to his window seat.

Things popped on a Malta-London Stansted flight July 3, according to Newsflare.

​”The shorter guy on the left is American and had the window seat. The taller man on the right with a cap on is British and had the aisle seat,” said passenger Neil Modwhadia (who recorded the incident) to Newsflare. “The British man wouldn’t let the American man pass through to get to his window seat and then some words and swears were exchanged before a scuffle broke.”

They were quickly separated by flight attendants and other passengers, and after a short delay, the plane eventually took off.

WATCH:

Seriously though … what on earth is going on in our airplanes and airports?

I literally just wrote a blog about how people have gone batcrap crazy today, and how they’re now taking it into our everyday air travel. Like, dang, what happened to our society where nobody cares about getting slammed with a felony anymore? (RELATED: ‘Kiss Me! Tell Me I’m F*cking Hot!’: Woman Loses Her Absolute Mind While Getting Dragged Out Of An Airport)

Like flying isn’t already stressful enough as it is, now we have to deal with a bunch of nuts on a consistent basis?

Let’s get it together, people.