Britney Spears Reams Haters That Said She ‘Deserved To Be Hit’ By Victor Wembanyama’s Security

Britney Spears reamed the trolls that suggested she “deserved to be hit” by NBA star Victor Wembanyama’s security guard in Las Vegas by posting a video to her Instagram page Wednesday.

The pop superstar laced into her haters and shared her perspective in a rare video where she looked straight into the camera and aired her grievances.

“I want to share with you guys an incident that happened in Vegas that a lot of people are talking about,” Spears said. “I heard on the news this radio station talking smack and talking shit — that’s why I’m addressing it,” she said.

“Saying that I ‘deserved to be smacked,’ ‘security was doing their job and protecting their client,'” Spears said as she mocked the tone of those who implied she deserved what happened to her during that interaction.

“I’ve been with the most famous people in the world —NSYNC at one time,” Spears recalled.

“Girls would like literally throw themselves at them. On my way into the place, actually, I was knocked down by like three 12-year-olds trying to get my picture,” she said.

“My security not one time touched them or even came near them,” she reiterated.

Spears made it clear to her 42.1 million Instagram followers she felt there was a different way in which the situation could have been handled.

“Point being, I didn’t appreciate the people saying that I deserved to be hit, because no woman ever deserves to be hit,” she said.

Spears went on to describe her version of events during her encounter with the NBA star. (RELATED: Jonah Hill Denies Forcibly Kissing Underage Actress After She Publicizes Accusations)

“I simply tapped him on the back and was backhanded, hit my face, came back on the floor, my best friend picked me up,” she said.

“I did get an apology at my table 30 mins later but I have yet to receive a public apology,” Spears said, before abruptly ending the video.