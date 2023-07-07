‘She Grabbed Me From Behind’: Victor Wembanyama Breaks His Silence On Altercation With Britney Spears

San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama broke his silence on the altercation between his security agent and Britney Spears, and his version of the story is very different than hers.

“Something did happen a little bit when I was walking with some security of the team to some restaurant,” he said in a video posted to Twitter by The Sporting News. “We were in a hall and there was a lot of people so people were calling me obviously.” The NBA star proceeded to reference Spears as “a person.” “That person grabbed me from behind. I didn’t see what happened because I was walking straight and they told me ‘Don’t stop.’ But that person grabbed me from behind, grabbed on my shoulder,” he said.

Wembanyama continued to relay his account of the incident.

“She grabbed me from behind so I just know that the security pushed her away. I don’t know with how much force but security pushed her away. I didn’t stop to look so I kept walking and enjoyed a nice dinner,” he said.

Wembanyama claims he had no idea the woman was Britney Spears, and says he was informed several hours after the incident unfolded.

“I didn’t know because I didn’t see her. I never saw her face. I just kept walking straight,” he said.

Spears has since filed a police report with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, who confirmed that “officers responded to a property in the 3700 block of Las Vegas Boulevard regarding a battery investigation” around 11 p.m., Wednesday, according to People.

Soon after Wembanyama issued his public statement, Spears released a written statement calling this situation a “traumatic experience,” noting that she has yet to receive an apology from Wembanyama, Smith or a representative of the San Antonio Spurs. (RELATED: REPORT: Concern Grows For Britney Spears’ Mental And Physical Health)

“I am aware of the player’s statement where he mentions ‘I grabbed him from behind’ but I simply tapped him on the shoulder,” Spears said.

“His security then back-handed me in the face without looking back in front of a crowd, nearly knocking me down and causing my glasses off my face,” she said.

The situation continues to unfold.