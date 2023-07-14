Dylan Mulvaney Reemerges At LGBTQ Festival In Los Angeles, Shows Off Nipples In See-Thru Dress

Transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney attended the premiere of an LGBTQ festival in Los Angeles on Thursday after claiming to not feel safe in the United States, according to photos circulated online Friday.

Mulvaney appeared on the red carpet for Outfest, a film festival that showcases works by members of the LGBTQ community, photos shared by the New York Post show. Mulvaney’s nipples were clearly visible in a see-through dress, and the influencer took pictures with TikTok personality Chris Olsen, according to another picture. Outfest began July 13, according to the festival’s official website.

Days ago Dylan Mulvaney claimed to have fled the U.S. because he didn’t ‘feel safe.’ Yet last night he appeared at an LGBT event red carpet in Los Angeles showing off his ‘breasts’ and nipples. pic.twitter.com/aq2Vp39eLl — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) July 14, 2023

The film festival premiere marks Mulvaney’s first public appearance since taking a trip to Peru earlier in July. Mulvaney posted multiple videos from the country, claiming to have felt unsafe in the United States. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: SOURCE: Top Anheuser-Busch Marketing Executives Responsible For Boycott Are No Longer Employed)

“Ok, surprise!” Mulvaney said in a TikTok video July 10. “I’m in Peru, and I’m at Machu Picchu, isn’t this so beautiful?”

“I’ve seen a lot of llamas, and people here are so kind, I feel very safe here. It’s a little sad that I had to leave my country to feel safe but that will get better eventually,” Mulvaney added.

The transgender influencer ignited a firestorm of backlash after accepting a brand partnership with Bud Light in April. Bud Light sent Mulvaney a personalized beer can to celebrate the influencer’s “365 Days of Girlhood.” The beer brand’s sales subsequently plummeted and have failed to fully recover amid an ongoing boycott stemming from conservatives who have accused the brand of snubbing its customer base.

Mulvaney has also condemned Anheuser-Busch for allegedly not showing support amid the backlash.

“For a company to hire a trans person and then not publicly stand by them is worse, in my opinion, than not hiring a trans person at all,” Mulvaney said in a TikTok video June 29.