Fox News Guest Says Biden’s Health Poses Risk Of ‘Real Civil War’ For Dems

A Fox News guest said Friday that an unexpected “health scare” involving President Joe Biden could cause a “real civil war” in the Democratic Party.

Biden’s age has resurfaced as a concern after he twice mistakenly called Ukraine “Iraq” in the span of a few days in late June. He claimed Russian President Vladimir Putin was “losing in Iraq” June 28 when discussing the attempted coup by Wagner Group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin, after he bragged about how he brought Europe together in response to “the onslaught in Iraq.” (RELATED: ‘There’s Something Wrong’: Trump Jabs Biden For Calling Ukraine ‘Iraq’ — Twice)

Biden has also taken some falls, including one at the Air Force Academy June 1. He also fell down while on his bike in June 2022 and stumbled on the steps of Air Force One on two occasions.

WATCH:



“If there was something unanticipated, if Biden had a health scare at some point in the next few months, that would not give Democrats a whole lot of time to prepare and figure out who would be the successor,” Josh Kraushaar, editor-in-chief for Jewish Insider, told “America’s Newsroom” co-host Dana Perino.

“Dana, I think if Biden decided to step aside and you had all the other candidates, Vice President Harris or Governor Newsom in California, Governor Whitmer, it would be a mess. I mean, it would be a real civil war of a primary,” Kraushaar continued.

Less than half of Democrats wanted Biden to run again in 2024, citing his age, according to an April AP/NORC poll. Biden announced his re-election bid April 25 with a video posted to social media, and faces challenges from guru Marianne Williamson and activist Robert F. Kennedy Jr. in the Democratic primary.

Vice President Kamala Harris will be retained as Biden’s running mate, per a January 2022 statement by the president.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.