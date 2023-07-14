‘Geopolitical Fantasy’: RFK Jr. Says Biden Is Preparing To Sacrifice ‘American Lives’ After Reserve Call Up

Democratic presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. blasted President Joe Biden Friday over the call-up of 3,000 reservists for operations in Europe.

Biden ordered the call-up of up to 3,000 reservists Thursday night to support Operation Atlantic Resolve. Kennedy previously blasted the Biden administration after it announced plans July 7 to primarily send M864 155-millimeter artillery shells, known as Dual-Purpose Improved Conventional Munitions (DPICM) and commonly called cluster munitions, which dispense smaller explosive weapons over an area to attack personnel and vehicles. (RELATED: ‘Not Good’: Conservatives Rip Biden’s Call Up Of Reserves)

“Hundreds of thousands of Ukrainian youth have already died because America’s foreign policy establishment manipulated their country into war to fulfill vain + futile geopolitical fantasy,” Kennedy tweeted Friday. “Now, rather than acknowledge failure, Biden admin prepares to sacrifice American lives too.”

Hundreds of thousands of Ukrainian youth have already died because America’s foreign policy establishment manipulated their country into war to fulfill vain + futile geopolitical fantasy. Now, rather than acknowledge failure, Biden admin prepares to sacrifice American lives too. — Robert F. Kennedy Jr (@RobertKennedyJr) July 14, 2023

Operation Atlantic Resolve began in April 2014, according to a fact sheet from the United States Army, and usually involves an Army ground combat brigade, an aviation brigade and support units.

“Biden has lost his way. He is out of touch with the real needs and priorities of the American people,” Kennedy said in a follow-up post on Twitter. “Do you care more about global military dominance, or would you like to rebuild our prosperity from the inside out? #Kennedy24”

Biden has lost his way. He is out of touch with the real needs and priorities of the American people. Do you care more about global military dominance, or would you like to rebuild our prosperity from the inside out? #Kennedy24 — Robert F. Kennedy Jr (@RobertKennedyJr) July 14, 2023

Russia invaded Ukraine Feb. 24, 2022, launching a massive attack across the latter country. The United States has sent over $100 billion in aid to Ukraine, and announced in January they would send 31 M1 Abrams main battle tanks after announcing a battery of MIM-104 Patriot surface-to-air missiles would be provided in December.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.